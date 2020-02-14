

GEORGE BORZYMOWSKI



George Borzymowski passed away suddenly on January 2, 2020 in Reston, VA. His parents Sofia and Stefan preceded him in death, as did his identical twin brother Stefan. George and Stefan were very best friends in childhood and kept in close contact through the years even though living apart. Stefan in Australia and George in the U.S. George is survived by his loving wife Iris whom he had known since 1979 when they met in The Netherlands; Iris's four sisters, Joan, Lesley, Joyce and Allison and brother-in-law Peter, plus 11 nieces and nephews. All loved him deeply and will miss him hugely. He will also be missed by his daughter, Georgie; sister-in-law, Penny; niece, Natalia, along with two young sons, Sean and Lewis in Melbourne, Australia. George worked in the D.C. Metro area for three and a half decades in various aspects of the Computer Industry. He had a huge love of travel and had covered almost the entire globe. World history was a very big passion of his and something he liked to talk about with others who also had the same interest. He also really enjoyed going to the Opera. A service for George was held at Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon on January 9, 2020.