In Memory of

GEORGE BROWN, JR.



On January 28, 2019 our beloved father and grandfather passed away peacefully.

Daddy, you left us so suddenly,

no time to say goodbye.

You were gone before we knew it,

to God in his heavenly sky.

Happy Father's Day Daddy!

Sheila Woodard, Monica Baltimore, Jonathan and Wesley Brown and your only granddaughter, Bianca Woodard