

GEORGE BULLARD "Bill" (Age 89)



Passed away surrounded by his family on May 22, 2019. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley Mae Bullard He leaves behind his children Donna Tilman (Bob), Wanda Sue Ketterman, and Gary Bullard (Theresa); his grandchildren Danny (Grace), Kyle (Laura), and Emily Tilman, David (Martina), and Craig Ketterman; numerous great grandchildren; his sister Alma Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042. Bill will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Shirley, at National Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to .