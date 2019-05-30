The Washington Post

GEORGE "Bill" BULLARD

Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences to the family for the loss of your..."
    - JS
Service Information
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
22042
(703)-560-4400
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

GEORGE BULLARD "Bill" (Age 89)  

Passed away surrounded by his family on May 22, 2019. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley Mae Bullard He leaves behind his children Donna Tilman (Bob), Wanda Sue Ketterman, and Gary Bullard (Theresa); his grandchildren Danny (Grace), Kyle (Laura), and Emily Tilman, David (Martina), and Craig Ketterman; numerous great grandchildren; his sister Alma Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042. Bill will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Shirley, at National Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 560-4400
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.