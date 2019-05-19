GEORGE COLIN CAMPBELL, JR.
On Thursday, May 9, 2019. The beloved husband of Olive "Tommye" Campbell and the late Susan Ann Grove Campbell; father of Gail C. Pelton and Bruce A. Campbell; stepfather of Mark Pfefferkorn and Jean Elizabeth Dickson. The adoring, fun-loving, card playing, PopPop to five grandchildren, Nicole Snyder (Pelton), Brent Campbell, Chad Campbell, Brittany Brady (Campbell), and Wendy Morris (Campbell); and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the Ballroom of the Lansdowne Woods Clubhouse on Saturday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private at National Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org
