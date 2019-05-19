The Washington Post

George Campbell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Campbell.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Ballroom of the Lansdowne Woods Clubhouse
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

GEORGE COLIN CAMPBELL, JR.  

On Thursday, May 9, 2019. The beloved husband of Olive "Tommye" Campbell and the late Susan Ann Grove Campbell; father of Gail C. Pelton and Bruce A. Campbell; stepfather of Mark Pfefferkorn and Jean Elizabeth Dickson. The adoring, fun-loving, card playing, PopPop to five grandchildren, Nicole Snyder (Pelton), Brent Campbell, Chad Campbell, Brittany Brady (Campbell), and Wendy Morris (Campbell); and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the Ballroom of the Lansdowne Woods Clubhouse on Saturday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private at National Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org). Online guestbook at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.