The Washington Post

GEORGE "JR" CFARLAND

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE "JR" CFARLAND.
Service Information
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD
21401
(410)-897-4852
Notice
Send Flowers

 

George A. McFarland, Jr.,  

George A. McFarland, Jr., retired US diplomat, Air Force pilot, sculptor, and beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died on June 1, 2019 in Annapolis, MD at age 88.
After flying 20 combat missions during the Korean War, George worked for peace as a US Foreign Service Officer, with postings in Costa Rica, Cyprus, Turkey (twice), Peru, Brazil and Antigua. He then lived for 12 years in Lima, Peru and became a modernist sculptor, exhibiting in Austin, Texas, DC, and Maryland.
George is survived by his wife Rosario; his children, Stephen, Anne, Maria, and John, and multiple children-in-law, grandchildren, and extended family members. All services are private. Online condolences may be made at
Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.