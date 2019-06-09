

George A. McFarland, Jr.,



George A. McFarland, Jr., retired US diplomat, Air Force pilot, sculptor, and beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died on June 1, 2019 in Annapolis, MD at age 88.

After flying 20 combat missions during the Korean War, George worked for peace as a US Foreign Service Officer, with postings in Costa Rica, Cyprus, Turkey (twice), Peru, Brazil and Antigua. He then lived for 12 years in Lima, Peru and became a modernist sculptor, exhibiting in Austin, Texas, DC, and Maryland.

George is survived by his wife Rosario; his children, Stephen, Anne, Maria, and John, and multiple children-in-law, grandchildren, and extended family members. All services are private. Online condolences may be made at