

George Alvah Chritton, III

1933 - 2018



Born in Chicago, George was the only child of George A. and Dorothea (Goergens) Chritton. He passed away on February 9, 2019. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Occidental College, having spent a year at Robert College in Istanbul and time at the University of Grenoble, and then completed two years of graduate school at Princeton. George married Martha T. Gilman and they raised six children, living alternately around Washington and overseas. They divorced after almost 20 years.

George served his country for almost 50 years: as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force, as a Foreign Service officer, and a Central Intelligence Agency Officer.

After retiring he enjoyed and supported local theatre and film production (including helping to bring previously unknown Thornton Wilder plays to the stage), as well as collecting antiques. George is survived by his six children, nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

His memorial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on August 23, 2019.