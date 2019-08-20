The Washington Post

George Clarke

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Clarke.
Service Information
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD
20707
(301)-725-1690
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

George P. Clarke  

George Clarke, 86, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Severna Park, MD. He is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren, a daughter and son-in-law, and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Gail; his brothers Edwin, Jr. and Franklin; and his father Edwin, Sr. and mother Ada. Funeral services will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home Chapel, 313 Talbott Ave., Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Tuesday, August 20, Viewing from 4 p.m. until the time of Service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UNCF (United Negro College Fund).
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.