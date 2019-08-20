George P. Clarke
George Clarke, 86, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Severna Park, MD. He is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren, a daughter and son-in-law, and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Gail; his brothers Edwin, Jr. and Franklin; and his father Edwin, Sr. and mother Ada. Funeral services will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home Chapel, 313 Talbott Ave., Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Tuesday, August 20, Viewing from 4 p.m. until the time of Service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UNCF (United Negro College Fund).