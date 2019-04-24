GEORGE DONALD COOK
(Age 99)
On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, GEORGE DONALD COOK of Montgomery Co., MD, formerly of District Heights, MD. Born June 28, 1919, in Baltimore, MD. World War II
Army Air Corps veteran and retired employee of USPS. Longtime volunteer of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter. Predeceased by his wife Carolyn Janet (nee Lenhart), brother Leon, and sisters Loretta (Artz) and Dorothy (Milech). Loving father of Sandra L. Garner (David), Rockville, MD, and Brian K. Cook (Pamela), Waldorf, MD. Other survivors include grandchildren, Robert Garner (Kathleen), Stephen Cook (Jennifer), James Garner, Jennifer Long (nee Cook; Dustin) and David Cook; great-granddaughters, Kaylee and Cassandra Cook (Stephen and Jennifer); sister-in-law Miriam Glessner (nee Lenhart); three nephews; five nieces; and many great-nieces/nephews and great-great nieces/nephews. Memorial service and inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery to follow at later dates. Contributions may be made in his memory to Mooseheart Child City & School, Mooseheart, IL.