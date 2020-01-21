

George J. Cook



Passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He lived most of his life in Alexandria, VA, graduated from G.W. High School and served in the Passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He lived most of his life in Alexandria, VA, graduated from G.W. High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1959.

George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Johnson Cook; his son Martin Cook; daughter Kelly Jackson (Rick); four grandchildren, Crystal, Kayleigh, Benjamin and Ricky (Alison); five great grandchildren, Aiden, Madilynne, Olyvia, Aleeya and Cora.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend viewings on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA. Mass for Christian burial will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Comfort Cemetery.