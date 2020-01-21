The Washington Post

Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Burial
Following Services
Mount Comfort Cemetery
George J. Cook  

Passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He lived most of his life in Alexandria, VA, graduated from G.W. High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1959.
George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Johnson Cook; his son Martin Cook; daughter Kelly Jackson (Rick); four grandchildren, Crystal, Kayleigh, Benjamin and Ricky (Alison); five great grandchildren, Aiden, Madilynne, Olyvia, Aleeya and Cora.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend viewings on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA. Mass for Christian burial will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Comfort Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 21, 2020
