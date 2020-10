It is with regret that we notify the members of Steamfitters Local 602 of the death of Retired Brother George Dehney. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Road, Chester, MD 21619. Notice #1780.