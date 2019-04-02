GEORGE A. DEPAOLI
On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, of Vienna, VA. Husband of the late Margaret Anne Depaoli; father of George (Robin), Alexander (Anne), Victoria Depaoli, Kerstin (Remo)Perini and the late Margaret Depaoli; brother of Maria Friedlander and Rina Austin. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. A Memorial Gathering will take place on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Benedictine School of Ridgley, MD. www.benschool.org
. Mass and burial at a later date in City Island, NY.