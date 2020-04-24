Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE DERSHEIMER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DERSHEIMER GEORGE FREDERICK DERSHEIMER George Frederick Dersheimer, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Galveston on Thursday, April 16, 2020. George was born November 14, 1930 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania to Theron George and Katherine Miller Dersheimer. Preceded in death by his parents, George is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marjorie Schroeder Dersheimer, children, Richard Dersheimer, Katherine Dersheimer VanDewalli and husband, John, all of Galveston, Texas, and David Dersheimer and wife, Charity of Owensboro, Kentucky; grandchildren, Heather Dersheimer, Jessica Holloway and husband, Matt, and Haley Dersheimer, all of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Ryan VanDewalli of Galveston, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Lennon and Laurel Dersheimer-Cupples, Leona, Matilda and Emily Holloway, all of Owensboro, Kentucky. George grew up in our Nation's capital attending McKinley Technical High School and Wilson Teachers College where he earned a BA in Elementary Education in 1953.He received his Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma in 1971. George served 22 years in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1975 at the rank of Major. He held the rating of Master Navigator and Senior Missileer, which included assignments at Strategic Air Command in Omaha, Nebraska and the Cheyenne, Wyoming Minuteman Missile program. Throughout his distinguished career in the Air Force, George was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and six Air Medals during the Viet Nam conflict. His post military retirement employment included six years in the home office of American National Insurance Company in Galveston; four years as a Training Representative for Saudi Petrochemical Company, both in the United States and in Saudi Arabia, and, along with his children, as the owner/operator of Design Graphics, an advertising and design studio in Galveston, in operation until his retirement. Active in his community, George was a member of Holy Family Parish and member of the former St. Peter's Men's Club, the Galveston West End Lions Club and a proud member of The Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 of The National Society of the Sons of The American Revolution, receiving SAR Silver, Bronze and Meritorious Service Medal Awards. George has requested to be cremated, and a private family service will be held during this time of COVID-19 social distancing. A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice Street, Galveston, Texas 77550 or to the . To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit George's page at

