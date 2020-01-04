

George Albert Devorshak (Age 85)



Died December 30, 2019 at West Falls Center at Falcons Landing in Sterling, Virginia. Colonel (ret.) Devorshak was born in Indiana on July 30, 1934. He entered the Air Force in 1959 and served his country honorably as a fighter pilot for over 26 years. He was awarded several medals for his service, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Gallantry Cross with Palm, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters. He is predeceased by his wife, Karen Nielsen of Copenhagen, Denmark, who he married on September 6, 1958. They were married for fifty years. George and Karen enjoyed several years living in Middleburg, Virginia after his retirement from the Air Force, and became integral parts of that community. George was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Sterling, Virginia. He is survived by his children, Elisa, Jack Peter, Yanna and Christina, and three grandchildren, Duncan Peter Harvey, Alex Cameron Harvey, and Karen Jones. Service will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church at 201 East Frederick Drive, Sterling, Virginia 20164. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.