GEORGE DIACONT
GEORGE HENRY DIACONT  
George Henry Diacont, age 79 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020.  Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. A private burial with military honors will follow at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols must be observed, and masks must be worn by everyone participating in any aspect of the services. If you do not wish to attend, you can view the services via live streaming at the following link: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1093942. Please visit Mr. Diacont's Life Memorial Webpage to read the full obituary and to sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2020.
