George Dixon
1934 - 2020
Rev. George Dixon,Jr.  
Born July 11, 1934 and departed this life on May 18, 2020. He leaves a wife, Dr. Louise C. Dixon, and four children, Jan Dixon, Danny Dixon, Curtis Nelloms and Anita Lindo, to cherish his memory. Celebration of Life Service, Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hunt Funeral Home, 908 Kennedy St., NW, Washington, DC 20011, visitation 10 a.m. service 11 a.m. Interment June 16, 2020, 9 a.m, Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hunt Funeral Home
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
Hunt Funeral Home
JUN
16
Interment
09:00 AM
Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hunt Funeral Home
908 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 636-3612
