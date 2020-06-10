Or Copy this URL to Share



Rev. George Dixon,Jr.

Born July 11, 1934 and departed this life on May 18, 2020. He leaves a wife, Dr. Louise C. Dixon, and four children, Jan Dixon, Danny Dixon, Curtis Nelloms and Anita Lindo, to cherish his memory. Celebration of Life Service, Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hunt Funeral Home, 908 Kennedy St., NW, Washington, DC 20011, visitation 10 a.m. service 11 a.m. Interment June 16, 2020, 9 a.m, Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.



