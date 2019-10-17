

GEORGE WINFIELD DORR "Bud"



George "Bud" Winfield Dorr, 72, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jennifer Dorr (Metelits) for 44 years. Bud was devoted to his family. He was the loving father of Kevin Dorr, and Stacey Bollinger and husband Jamie. He was also the dedicated brother of Leslie Crow, Donald Dorr and Gary Dorr. He was the devoted grandfather of Adelynn, Isabelle and Benjamin Bollinger who lovingly called him their "Pops."

The Family will receive family and friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School), where the Funeral Service will also take place on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Carroll Hospice/Dove House 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157.

