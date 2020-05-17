The Washington Post

George Dyson

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Thornton Funeral Home
Service Information
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD
20640
(301)-375-7855
Viewing
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

George Albert Dyson, Jr.  

George Albert Dyson, Jr. of Ft. Washington, MD., peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 54 years, Lorraine Dyson; a devoted son, Barry Dyson; two loving daughters, Brigitte Dyson (Brian) and Nanette Williams; six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Theresa Chase (Russell) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD 20640. Interment, Friday, May 22, 2020, Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details