Dr. George W. Elford
September 14, 1931 - August 8, 2019
Dr. George W. Elford died in Potomac, Maryland, on August 8, 2019, at the age of 87. George is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dorothy Martin Elford; his daughters, Maura (Daniel) Collinge and Helene M. Elford; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his four siblings, Anne (Elford) Powell, John Elford, Timothy Elford, and Mary (Elford) Nagy. George was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to John P. and Serena L. (Maloney) Elford. He graduated from the Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in Indiana and later earned a Master's degree from Butler University and a doctorate in Education from Indiana University
. George's career in education spanned more than 30 years, during which he served as a school superintendent and director of research for Catholic education agencies and as field office program director of the Educational Testing Service for over 20 years. After retiring from ETS, he founded an education assessment company and continued speaking and publishing on education.
Visitation and Memorial Mass will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Road (at Falls Road), Rockville, MD 20854, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Father Edward C. Martin will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate George's life. A reception will follow for friends and family. There will be a private burial at All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .