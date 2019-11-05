

George Webb Fellows Sr. (Age 88)



Of Naples Florida, passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Wednesday, October 30, 2019, while watching the World Series; his wife Linda was by his side.

George was born on May 12, 1931 in Baltimore Maryland. He grew up in Frederick Maryland with his parents Ralph and Estelle Fellows and his brother Ralph. George went to Mercersburg Academy and Washington & Lee University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce in 1954. While in college he was a noted member of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and captain of the lacrosse team.

In 1951 he enlisted in the Naval Air Reserves and in 1955 he switched from blue to green and joined the Army, serving active duty as a Military Intelligence Specialist. Once honorably discharged George made his most successful career move and joined the firm of Francis I Dupont, thus beginning his illustrious carrier as a financial advisor and ultimately a Branch Manager. Moving quickly up the ranks, George worked for Drexel Burnham Lambert, Smith Barney, and Morgan Stanley. Still managing an active book until his final day, George earned a reputation and following in the Washington, DC financial world that is remembered by many. He was a devoted husband and father who worked hard to provide for his family and lived by example.

George was a member of Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland, the Metropolitan Club, Washington, DC, Caves Valley Country Club, Baltimore, Maryland, Naples National Country Club and Colliers Reserve Country Club in Naples Florida. He was also a member of All Saint's Episcopalian Church in Chevy Chase Maryland and Naples United Church of Christ in Naples Florida.

George is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; his son, Philip; daughter, Patrice (Massimo); son, George Jr. (Cindy); son, Michael; daughter, Jennifer; and son, Harry (Catherine); ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his older brother Ralph Jr. (Virginia). George will be missed by three furry-grandchildren as well. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Estelle Fellows, and his first wife Lynne Fellows.