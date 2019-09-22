The Washington Post

GEORGE FRISBY Jr. (1927 - 2019)
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Reverend George Daniel Frisby, Jr. (Age 91)  

Peacefully on Sunday September 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Lillian Frisby (Caldwell); two sons, Derek and Darrin Frisby. He is survived by one grandson, Keith Williams; three granddaughters, Dawne, Danielle and Derica Frisby; seven great-grandchildren; a host of friends and relatives. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Monday September 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd. Landover, MD. Interment September 30, 2019, 11 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Home.

