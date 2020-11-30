

GEORGE A. FURNESS January 11, 1930 - November 20, 2020

George A. Furness, Jr. of Chevy Chase, Maryland, died November 20, 2020 of complications related to COVID-19. Mr. Furness was a graduate of Harvard University, where he earned an M.A. in international relations in 1951. Following service as a Naval officer in Yokuska, Japan, he began a 30-year career in the Foreign Service, which took him to assignments in South Vietnam, France, Ireland, and Okinawa. A long time supporter of wildlife and habitat conservation, Mr. Furness founded and served as President of the Conservation Treaty Support Fund, a non-profit dedicated to supporting international wild living resources conservation treaties and agreements. He also served as Secretary of the Board of the Audubon Naturalist Society. With a passion for sailing that he developed in his youth in New England, he remained active on the water throughout his foreign assignments, and regularly plied the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and South River near Annapolis in his later years. Mr Furness is survived by his wife, Ethel Furness, three daughters, Ellen Furness; Patricia Furness and Jennifer Noronha; his sister Jessie Furness. In the spring, his ashes will be scattered on the South River in Edgewater, MD.



