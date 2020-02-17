The Washington Post

Cunningham Turch Funeral Home - Alexandria
811 Cameron Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-1800
George Winston Gilchrist  
August 9,1954 - February 6, 2020  

Dr. George W. Gilchrist of Alexandria, Virginia passed away peacefully after a short but painful fight with cancer on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Capital Caring Hospice in Arlington. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Katy Gilchrist, son, David Gilchrist and David's fiancé, Brittany Moore, both from St. Paul, MN.
 
George was a renowned evolutionary biologist who taught at William and Mary and Clarkson University, and spent the past 10 years as a program director at the National Science Foundation. The family will have an invitation only life celebration for George at a later date. To honor George, donations may be given to the George W. Gilchrist Student Support fund of the American Society of Naturalists. https://www.amnat.org/announcements/Gilchrist.html The full obituary can be found at https://www.cunninghamfuneralhome.net/obituary/george-
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 17, 2020
