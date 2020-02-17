George Winston Gilchrist
August 9,1954 - February 6, 2020
Dr. George W. Gilchrist of Alexandria, Virginia passed away peacefully after a short but painful fight with cancer on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Capital Caring Hospice in Arlington. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Katy Gilchrist, son, David Gilchrist and David's fiancé, Brittany Moore, both from St. Paul, MN.
George was a renowned evolutionary biologist who taught at William and Mary and Clarkson University, and spent the past 10 years as a program director at the National Science Foundation. The family will have an invitation only life celebration for George at a later date. To honor George, donations may be given to the George W. Gilchrist Student Support fund of the American Society of Naturalists. https://www.amnat.org/announcements/Gilchrist.html
The full obituary can be found at https://www.cunninghamfuneralhome.net/obituary/george-