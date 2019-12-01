GEORGE X. GRAY
(Age 86)
On Monday, November 18, 2019, George passed away at his home in Springdale, MD. Beloved husband of the late Doris Gray. He is survived by children, Nettie (Mike), Andre (Robin) Reggie and Cindy. Family includes 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy and Theresa; along with a host of family members and friends. Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 2020 St Joseph Drive, Largo, MD. Viewing 10 a.m. Mass 11 a.m. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.