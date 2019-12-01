The Washington Post

George Gray (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
2020 St Joseph Drive
Largo, MD
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
2020 St Joseph Drive
Largo, MD
GEORGE X. GRAY  
(Age 86)  

On Monday, November 18, 2019, George passed away at his home in Springdale, MD. Beloved husband of the late Doris Gray. He is survived by children, Nettie (Mike), Andre (Robin) Reggie and Cindy. Family includes 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy and Theresa; along with a host of family members and friends. Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 2020 St Joseph Drive, Largo, MD. Viewing 10 a.m. Mass 11 a.m. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
