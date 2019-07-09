The Washington Post

GEORGE ALLAN GRIEVE  

On July 6, 2019, George Allan Grieve, 75, passed away. Beloved husband of 43 years to Margaret "Peggy" Grieve and canine companion, Ambi; loving brother of Margaret A. Grieve; dear uncle of Maia Grieve.
The family will receive friends at Stella Maris Chapel, on Friday, July 12, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at which time a Memorial Mass will be celebrated. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his beloved Lourdes High School, 2800 19th Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD 21093.

Published in The Washington Post on July 9, 2019
