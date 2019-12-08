The Washington Post

GEORGE GRIFFENHAGEN (1924 - 2019)
George B. Griffenhagen  
1924-2019 (Age 95)  

Completed his earthly life on November 21, 2019 at his home at Westminster at Lake Ridge, Woodbridge, VA. A WWII veteran, distinguished pharmacist and philatelist, he will be greatly missed by his surviving wife, Dorothy Smith, sons Gary and Gordon and daughter Barbara, seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Services will be at Westminster at Lake Ridge, December 11; interment at Quantico National Cemetery, December 13; and a Memorial Service at American Pharmacists Association (APhA), December 16. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the APhA Foundation or Westminster Resident Fund. Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 8, 2019
