On Friday, September 4, 2020 George Francis Griffin, Jr. of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Margaret M. Griffin of 66 years. Loving father of George Griffin (Linda), Robert Griffin (Elizabeth), Mary Pat Gleason (Joseph), Martie Griffin and Joseph Griffin. Brother of Kathleen Oursler. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Friends may call at St. Mary's Catholic Church 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20852 on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his name to St. Mary's Catholic Church.