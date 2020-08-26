GEORGE HAFFERMAN

GEORGE NEWNIE HAFFERMAN
A resident of St. Petersburg, FL and formerly of Chester, MD passed away on July 28, 2020 at Palms of Pasadena Hospital. He was 85. Born on November 19, 1934, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late George D. Hafferman, and Margaret (Williams), Hafferman McCauley. He worked at Safeway Stores Inc., where he worked his way up to the Variety Warehouse Manager and finally retired after over 40 years of service. In his younger years, George enjoyed coaching basketball and football for the Landover Hills Boys and Girls Club. He enjoyed golf, bowling, swimming, dancing, and spending time with his family. George and Dolores finally made their home in Isla Del Sol, St. Petersburg, FL. There they joined the Isla Country Club, where they made many new friends and enjoyed Friday night dancing and dining. One of his many joys was being entertained by "AL". In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John W. Hafferman, grandson George Edward Hafferman II, great-grandson Edward Michael and son-in-law Robert (Robbie) Rogers.George is survived by wife of 65 years Dolores Hafferman (Quill); his children, John Hafferman (Diana Schertle), Debbie Schools (Billy), Sherry Rogers-Beisel (John); four grandchildren, John Anthony Hafferman (Angela), Nichole Welsh (Michael), Deanna Clark (John), and John Schools; five great-grandchildren, Tony Hafferman, Greyson Clark, George Clark, Noah Welsh, Alli Welsh, and Roman George Kalvaitis-Hafferman; brother Butch Hafferman. Family and friends are invited to celebrate George's life on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until a memorial service begins at 7 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD 21037. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association/COVID-19 (www.diabetes.org
). Online condolences at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com