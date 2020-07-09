HALL GEORGE ROBERT HALL On June 18, 2020, George Robert Hall died peacefully at home from complications of Parkinson's disease. Born in Pasadena, California on September 30, 1930 to Anna (Turnbull) and George Jay Hall, he has lived since 1973 in McLean, Virginia, the past five years at Vinson Hall Retirement Community. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Florence Fray Hall; daughters Elizabeth Kujan (Steve) of Morristown, NJ, Margaret Hall of Columbus, OH; sons Andrew F. Hall (Ellie) of Glendale, CA, George J. Hall (Martha) of Wellesley, MA; and grandchildren, Layston, Eleanor, Charles, Ian, Miles, and Lucas. His sisters Elizabeth Rogers and Melinda Robertson survive him as well as brothers-in-law Robert Fray (Mickey) and Mike Fray. George was valedictorian of the first graduating class of Claremont Men's College (now Claremont McKenna College), with a B.A. in economics in 1951. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University. His graduate studies were interrupted by a three-year commission as a Supply Corps officer in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After completing his doctorate, he joined the economics faculty at The University of Virginia, where he met and married Florence. In 1963, he left academia to work for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Subsequently, he moved back to California to work on defense procurement policy at the RAND Corporation in Santa Monica. In the 1970s, he returned to government service as an economic advisor at the Atomic Energy Commission. Thereafter, he served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense in the Office of Program Analysis and Evaluation. In 1977, he joined the Carter White House in the Office of Energy Policy and Planning, which drafted the legislation to create the Department of Energy. Later, he was appointed Commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. After leaving the government in the early 1980s, he had a successful career in economic consulting from which he retired in 2003. In retirement he volunteered at and served on the Board of N Street Village, a shelter and care center for homeless women in Washington, DC. He also enjoyed working with the children in the after-school program at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in McLean where he was a long-time member. He and Florence traveled and hiked extensively, yet his greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.



