

George Hanc

George Hanc, born August 13, 1929 in Prague Czechoslovakia, died July 28, 2020 in Rockville MD. A longtime resident of Bethesda MD, he previously resided in New York City, Cresskill NJ, and Washington DC. He is survived by his wife Rosina (née Principato); his daughter Marie Aspell; his sons Thomas (Maria Teresita) and Joseph (Elisa); and his grandchildren Katherine, Rebecca and Alexander Aspell. He attended Columbia University and earned a PhD in economics. He worked for various banking trade associations, the Resolution Trust Corporation, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. He ended his career consulting internationally on banking systems risk management for the US Treasury Department. Memorial service to be scheduled when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.



