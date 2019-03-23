In Loving Memory
George A. Hayden, Ph.D.
February 25, 1928 - March 23, 2017
George Hayden was born and raised in Kansas City, MO. He received a B.A. in Chemistry from the University of Kansas and M.S. and Ph.D. from Howard University. He served his country honorably in the Army during the Korean War
. He spent his professional career in service to his community as a research scientist and health administrator. This included senior positions at the American Red Cross and the National Institutes of Health. He retired from NIH in 1989 and later returned in a consulting role. A long-term resident of DC, Dr. Hayden's memory is honored by his loving widow, Ida, daughter Julie, and a host of family and friends.