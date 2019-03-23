George Hayden

George A. Hayden, Ph.D.
February 25, 1928 - March 23, 2017

George Hayden was born and raised in Kansas City, MO. He received a B.A. in Chemistry from the University of Kansas and M.S. and Ph.D. from Howard University. He served his country honorably in the Army during the Korean War. He spent his professional career in service to his community as a research scientist and health administrator. This included senior positions at the American Red Cross and the National Institutes of Health. He retired from NIH in 1989 and later returned in a consulting role. A long-term resident of DC, Dr. Hayden's memory is honored by his loving widow, Ida, daughter Julie, and a host of family and friends.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 23, 2019
