GEORGE HERNDON
George Jeffrey Herndon  
George Jeffrey "Jeff" Herndon of Arlington, Virginia, passed away at Northern Virginia Community Hospital on October 10, 2020.  Born on January 8, 1964 in Goldsboro, North Carolina, Jeff lived most of his life in Northern Virginia. An excellent student, he graduated from the University of Virginia in 1986 with a chemistry major. While there he was elected president of his fraternity. After graduation he worked for a private sector chemical company and in 1991 was hired by the Environmental Protection Agency and remained there until his recent illness. He was the Deputy Director of the Field and External Affairs Division at EPA.  In addition to his full-time work Jeff was, among other things: A builder and master carpenter who constructed the home he lived in; a passionate gardener producing high yielding and extremely tasty fruits and vegetables; an expert in growing exotic flowers; a first-class cook; and an ardent Washington Capitals fan with a sizable memorabilia collection. His talents and interests were innumerable. Jeff leaves his wife, Radka, a son, Dominik and a daughter, Veronika. His father, Paul H Herndon III, lives in McLean, VA; his brother, Paul H Herndon IV, lives in Arlington, VA; and his sister, Heather Herndon, lives in Redondo Beach, CA. A memorial for Jeff is being planned for his home.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
