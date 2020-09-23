HOWARD GEORGE ROGER HOWARD "Roger" Of Olney, MD died on September 20, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 78. Roger was born July 10, 1942 in Honaker, VA. Raised on a 140-acre farm that remains in the family, from an early age he demonstrated a penchant for fixing things. He moved to the DC area in 1959 seeking opportunity outside of the farmlands and coalmines of his hometown. He found work at a Chrysler dealership, and worked his way up from sweeping floors to repairing Secret Service vehicles used by President John F. Kennedy's security detail with agents standing over his shoulder. In 1960 a favorite customer dropped off her car for service and was accompanied by a cousin, Rose Caputo. When the customer returned for her car, Roger asked for and was given Rose's phone number. While Rose did not initially remember who he was, she agreed to a date. Then another. And many more. Roger and Rose marked 56 years of marriage on September 19, 2020. Roger was drafted into the United States Army in 1966, and served as a Senior Ordinance Mechanic with the 42nd Combat Engineers in Berlin, Germany. Upon arrival, he repaired the broken heaters found in many of the Jeeps, endearing himself to his fellow soldiers. He also worked on amphibious vehicles with tires that were taller than him. Later, he served as an instructor. Roger returned to civilian life in 1968, and shifted from cars to rescue equipment in 1972. He spent 17 years as the onsite mechanic for Sandy Spring Volunteer Fire Department in Sandy Spring Maryland, ensuring fire engines and ambulances were ready when called upon. This included everything from big diesel engines to pump equipment, sirens, lights, etc. He was passionate about cars, owning many and repairing many more for family and friends. He passed this love on to his only child, Joseph Paul Howard, who plans to keep all of Roger's vehicles (including his cherished pickup, "Barbie") running smoothly. Roger retired in 1989, and spent his long retirement sipping coffee and swapping tales with his many friends. Roger is survived by his wife Rose Howard, son Joe Howard, granddaughter Lena Howard, daughter-in-law Lilian Howard, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be missed. Family and friends are invited to pay respects at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD 20901, on Friday, September 25 between the hours of 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All are also invited to a graveside service at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722, on Saturday, September 26 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USO, an organization Roger appreciated during his time in the service. www.collinsfuneralhome.comwww.collinsfuneralhome.com