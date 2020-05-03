

GEORGE HOWELL IRISH

1928-2020



Departed on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Eleanor Walton Irish of Annandale, VA; his sisters, June Irish Liljenquist and Mary Alice Burch (Irish); and his parents. George was the son of Natalie Howell Irish and George Sumner Irish of Indianapolis, IN. He was born in Indianapolis, IN, lived in New York City and Washington, DC. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School graduating in 1946, married in 1950 and retired as Chief, Photography Branch, US Government in 1987.

George is survived by four children, Sue Irish and husband, Kenn Weir; George Irish Jr. (Jay), and wife, Laura (Best); David Irish and wife, Cindy (McLaurin); and Kathy (Irish) and husband Pascal Perot. He is survived by three grandchildren, George Irish III (Trey), Samantha and Tanner Irish.