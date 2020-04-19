GEORGE JAY HOPKINS, JR. "Jack"
George Jay "Jack" Hopkins, Jr., 99, of Wood-bridge, Virginia, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020. Mr. Hopkins is survived by six children and seven grandchildren. Jack was born on April 20, 1920 in Chicago and grew up in Kendallville, IN. While attending Purdue University
, he met his loving wife of 57 years, Beth, who passed on March 4, 2002. The couple married on July 29, 1944. Mr. Hopkins served in Patton's 3rd Army in WW II. After the war, he returned home to a lengthy career as a civil servant of the US Army. Receiving a harmonica at age 6, Jack played with talent and joy until just days before his death. He was a founding member of the Capitol Harmonica Club. Jack's other instrument was his voice, which he shared with great passion via the New Dominion Choraliers, Bella Voci Chamber Choir and the choirs of Bethel, Old Bridge, and Wesley United Methodist churches. Jack was a lifelong, dedicated member of the Methodist Church. He will be remembered as a kind and generous Christian man and will be deeply missed by all. We will be honoring his life with a celebration at Bethel UMC in Woodbridge in the near future. Donations accepted: www.wesleyfoundation.org/give
.