Of Mt. Rainier, MD, departed this life on Thursday, January 24, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his nephew, Michael Jones (caregiver); many other loving nephews; nieces; cousins; friends and longtime companion, Eunice Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Jones and Ethel Richardson Jones; three sisters and six brothers. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 8 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2019
