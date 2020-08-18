GEORGE O. JONES, M.D.
George O. Jones, M.D., 74 passed away at home Monday, August 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Claudia; sons, Bradford and Clifton; mother, Elizabeth; and sister Jean Williams. He was predeceased by his father, Benjamin, Sr.; and brother, Benjamin, Jr. Dr. Jones practiced medicine for Five Star Physicians, as a hospitalist and privately in Alexandria, Virginia, and was a medical officer and assistant professor of Internal Medicine at D.C. General Hospital from 1981 to 2001. Visitation 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Rd, Hyattsville, MD. The service will be streamed at www.jbjfh.com
. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.