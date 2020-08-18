1/1
GEORGE JONES M.D.
{ "" }
GEORGE O. JONES, M.D.
George O. Jones, M.D., 74 passed away at home Monday, August 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Claudia; sons, Bradford and Clifton; mother, Elizabeth; and sister Jean Williams. He was predeceased by his father, Benjamin, Sr.; and brother, Benjamin, Jr. Dr. Jones practiced medicine for Five Star Physicians, as a hospitalist and privately in Alexandria, Virginia, and was a medical officer and assistant professor of Internal Medicine at D.C. General Hospital from 1981 to 2001. Visitation 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Rd, Hyattsville, MD. The service will be streamed at www.jbjfh.com. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
