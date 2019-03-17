Colonel George R. Kane
Passed away on October 31, 2018 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Agnes B. Kane; daughters and sons-In-laws, Linda and Michael Armellino and Cathy and Frank Martin; sons and daughter-in-law, George R. Kane, Jr., John Kane and Renee Loetscher and Donald and Veronica Kane; grandchildren, Michael Armellino, Alicia and Garrett Barfield, Lauren Armellino and Donny Dila, Sean Kennedy, Kevin, Dylan, Kyle and Carly Kane; great-grandchildren, Colton and Reid Barfield. Funeral service with full military honors will take place at the Old Post Chapel at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Interment immediately following. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to or .