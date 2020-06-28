GEORGE KEATING

George Markey Keating (Age 71)
Died suddenly of a heart attack on June 22, 2020. George was born in 1949 in New Haven, Connecticut to William and Eloise Keating. He attended The Hopkins School, graduating in 1967. Continuing on to Georgetown University he, along with his close friend, John Shortall, became the first graduates of the American Studies program in 1971. He completed his academic career with a Masters degree in American Studies from the University of Minnesota. Beginning his publishing career managing Canal Square Books in Georgetown and Brentano's stores in Connecticut and New York, he joined Simon & Schuster in 1978 as a Sales Representative and, over the course of a 30 year career, rose through the ranks to become the Eastern Divisional Sales Manager. Well respected by his colleagues and industry members far and wide, he helped launch and promote a constant stream of best-selling authors including David McCullough, Doris Kearns Goodwin, and Bob Woodward. After leaving S&S, he became Director of Sales and Marketing at the Naval Institute Press, helping to revitalize their book publishing division. George retired in 2015. Not wishing to slow down, and preferring to think of it as a time of renewal, he and his wife of 47 years, Ellen, took several long awaited trips, spent more time with their family, and became deeply involved in their community. As a member and then three term president of the Waverly Hills Civic Association he championed numerous neighborhood improvements, worked closely with the Arlington County Board, and was tireless in his efforts to improve drainage in the flood prone areas of his neighborhood. A treasured member of his community and beloved husband and father, George is survived by his wife, sons, Owen (Cassandra) and Brendan (Kristin), granddaughters, Eleanor, Alice, and Mercedes, siblings, Bill (Patty) Keating, Kathy (Mike) Fessel, Ted (Becky) Keating, and Susie (Tom) O'Connor, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. George, a family man to his core, did his best to live up to his grandfather's credo and revel in the "ferocious joy of family life". He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Memorial services will be held at a later date, when we can safely gather together and fully celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.