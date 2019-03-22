George P. Kell
On March 16, 2019, George P. Kell, formerly of Capitol Hill and Reston, Virginia; husband of Carol Field; dad of Selina Kell (Kathleen Gondarowski), Matthew Kell (Janice Hardy) and Amanda Kell (John Lee). Former husband of Mary McCutchan. Mr. Kell was an administrator at Project HOPE and Doctors Hospital and the copy director at Greenfield/Belser. There will be a service June 8 at 1 p.m. in The Great Hall of McDowell Hall at St. John's College in Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Project HOPE, 255 Carter Hall Lane, P.O. Box 250, Millwood, Va., 22646, or to St. John's College, https://community.stjohnscollege.edu/giving