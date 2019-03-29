Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE KOLESZAR.



George Edmund Koleszar, PhD

Lt. Col. US Air Force



Age 77 of Manassas Virginia, was called to heaven on March 19, 2019, the Feast Day of St. Joseph, after a long battle with multiple cancers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Irene Marie (Hauck) Koleszar (a.k.a. The Ladybug Lady), and four children, Loretta and Michael (son-in-law) Rossomondo of Montclair, Virginia, John Koleszar of Williamsburg, Virginia, Jean Koleszar of Lake Ridge, Virginia, and Mary Ellen Koleszar of Floyd, Virginia, a brother, Robert Koleszar and Dr. Elizabeth Pallan (sister-in-law) of Eldersburg, Maryland, and three grandchildren, Justine, Jack, and Joseph.

Services were held on March 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manassas, VA 20110. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The full obituary can be found on the Miller Funeral Home website: