

George Martin Kopecky 1925 - 2020

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our father George Martin Kopecky. He passed away peacefully November 25, 2020 of natural causes. He served his country with honor and loved his family.Born in New York City, January 6, 1925. After graduating high school in Queens, NY, he entered the U.S. Army in early 1943 and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in February 1946. He served overseas in WWII for two years in France, Germany, Austria and Japan. In Europe he was part of a unit that provided radio communication between the heavy artillery and the infantry forces during the ground campaigns and received several awards, medals and recommendations for his services. After the war in Europe ended, he was transferred to Japan with the U.S. Army of Occupation. After his military discharge, he attended and graduated Cum Laude from Pace University in New York City in 1949 and was employed with a major C.P.A. firm in New York City. He became an FBI special agent in early 1951 and served in several field offices, and as a supervisor at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., handled general crimes and account fraud cases. He resigned in mid-1956.After the F.B.I., he was employed with three successive U.S. Senate and House of Representatives Investigative Subcommittees in Washington, DC and retired from federal service in mid-1980. His last government role was as the staff director for an investigations subcommittee with the U.S. House of Representatives.Following his military and government service of 32 years, he was employed as the President/CEO of NESA, what is today named the International Sign Association, Alexandria, VA, a business organization of more than 1,000 sign related companies and state sign associations. He retired from NESA in mid-1992 and moved to Tucson, AZ in 2002.George M. Kopecky is preceded in death by his father, Anton, mother, Anna, sister, Lillian, brothers Walter and Robert.He is survived by his children, Steven (Ginger), David, Paul (Christine) and Karen Robertson, his grandchildren, Vincent (Ashley), Melissa, Erica McCarthy, Michael, Madison and Carrleigh, his great-grandchildren, Jayden, Bradley and Zach, his wife, Susan and nephew, Dan Slattery.Services will be held at Quantico National Cemetery in Virginia followed by a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2021.



