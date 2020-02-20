

GEORGE STEWART KOPP



Of Vienna, VA died Saturday, February 1, 2020, with his loving wife Gini and their son Joshua at his side.

Born June 22, 1944 in Chicago, IL, George moved with his family to Ocean Grove, NJ in 1957, where he cultivated lifelong friendships and a love for the Jersey Shore. George went on to graduate from Arkansas State University and with honors from the University of Arkansas School of Law.

George was an accomplished public servant, with long tenures at the US Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission and the US Congress. Among his many achievements, George directed the first Congressional hearing on global warming. He served on several political campaigns including the 1992 Clinton Presidential Campaign, after which he was an advisor to the president's transition team. Following government service, he represented several multinational companies in the transportation and public works sectors and volunteered as Counsel for the Korean War Memorial Foundation.

With quick wit and humor, George loved to entertain. He was a master of storytelling, BBQ and 3-olive martinis. His friends and colleagues considered him a joy to debate with and a pleasure to work alongside.

A devoted husband and father, George is survived by his wife Gini and son Joshua. He was preceded in death by his father George W. Kopp, his mother Edna C. Kopp (Stewart), and his brother R. Jeffery Kopp.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Fairfax Presbyterian Church in Fairfax, VA from 2 to 5 p.m. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Friends are invited to visit the website of Demaine Funeral Home, Fairfax, VA for more information.