GEORGE J. KOURPIAS
Passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 with his beloved family by his side. George, retired International President of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, June; his children, Kathy (Ken), Cyndi (Bobby), Nikki, and John (Brenda); his sister, Mary; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of George at a viewing on Friday, December 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 701 Norwood Road Silver Spring, MD where funeral services will be on Saturday, December 7 at 12 Noon. Interment Parklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Guide Dogs of America (www.guidedogsofamerica.org/donate-online-now
), Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church