The Washington Post

GEORGE KOURPIAS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE KOURPIAS.
Service Information
Cole Funeral Services
4110 Aspen Hill Road
Rockville, MD
20853
(301)-871-1444
Notice
Send Flowers

 

GEORGE J. KOURPIAS  

Passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 with his beloved family by his side. George, retired International President of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, June; his children, Kathy (Ken), Cyndi (Bobby), Nikki, and John (Brenda); his sister, Mary; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of George at a viewing on Friday, December 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 701 Norwood Road Silver Spring, MD where funeral services will be on Saturday, December 7 at 12 Noon. Interment Parklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Guide Dogs of America (www.guidedogsofamerica.org/donate-online-now), Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
(www.schgoc.org/donations.html) or Trinity Home at Home (www.trinityhealthathome.org/donate. please select "Trinity Home at Home"). No flowers can be accepted at the church on Friday, December 6. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.