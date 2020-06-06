George Robert Kozan, age 91, passed peacefully at his home in Warrenton, VA on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born in Flint, Michigan on August 17, 1928, son of the late George and Mary Kozan. George is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Phyllis J. Kozan; three children, Linda M. Fortner of Sterling, VA, Douglas S. Kozan of Clifton, VA and Pamela S. Byrd of Warrenton, VA; two siblings, Beverly Protopapas and her husband, George of California and Ronald Kozan of Hawaii; six grandchildren, Chris, Sandi, Andrew, Corey, Haileigh and Lauren; and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his son, Robert "Bob" George Kozan. The family will accept visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA with interment to follow. Online condolences may be made at