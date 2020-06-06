George Kozan
1928 - 2020
George R. Kozan  
George Robert Kozan, age 91, passed peacefully at his home in Warrenton, VA on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born in Flint, Michigan on August 17, 1928, son of the late George and Mary Kozan. George is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Phyllis J. Kozan; three children, Linda M. Fortner of Sterling, VA, Douglas S. Kozan of Clifton, VA and Pamela S. Byrd of Warrenton, VA; two siblings, Beverly Protopapas and her husband, George of California and Ronald Kozan of Hawaii; six grandchildren, Chris, Sandi, Andrew, Corey, Haileigh and Lauren; and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his son, Robert "Bob" George Kozan. The family will accept visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA with interment to follow. Online condolences may be made atwww.moserfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Moser Funeral Home
JUN
6
Graveside service
Bright View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
(540) 347-3431
