

George French Kreger, Jr.

(Age 65)



Passed away on January 13, 2020, in Arlington, VA.

French is survived by his sons, William French Kreger and James Hunter Kreger; daughter-in-law, Devin; and the mother of his children, Sharon Walls Kreger.

He is preceded in death by his father, George French Kreger Sr.; his mother, Dorothy Booth Kreger; and brother, John Marshall Kreger, II.

A celebration of his life is scheduled for Monday, January 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22203. All are welcome to attend and celebrate French's life. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.