GEORGE KREGER Jr.

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
George French Kreger, Jr.  
(Age 65)  

Passed away on January 13, 2020, in Arlington, VA.
French is survived by his sons, William French Kreger and James Hunter Kreger; daughter-in-law, Devin; and the mother of his children, Sharon Walls Kreger.
He is preceded in death by his father, George French Kreger Sr.; his mother, Dorothy Booth Kreger; and brother, John Marshall Kreger, II.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for Monday, January 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22203. All are welcome to attend and celebrate French's life. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 17, 2020
