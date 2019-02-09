George Kudravetz
(Age 99)
Passed away on January 1, 2019 in Charlottesville, VA. A long-time resident of Arlington, VA from 1957 - 2004, he was a veteran of two wars, World War II
and the Korean War
. After retiring from the U.S. Air Force
in 1964, he spent the next 23 years with the National Technical Information Service (NTIS) of the Department of Commerce.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Barbara, and sons, David of Charlottesville, VA and Douglas of Arlington, VA and their families. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.