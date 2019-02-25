

George L. Szwarcman



Died at the age of 60 years old at his home in Olney, Maryland on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. After courageously fighting a rare blood cancer for many years, he died from Leukemia. George, son of Borys and Irena Szwarcman, and loving husband of Gosia Szwarcman, was born on December 2, 1958, in Nowa Ruda, Poland. He is survived by his wife Gosia, his daughter Monica, his son Greg, and his two sisters Lila Seubert and Boguslawa Glogowska. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Chris Seubert, and close cousins, family and friends. He was a lawyer and worked as Associate Executive Director for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for 28 years, until retiring in 2018. He was a dedicated civil servant, and a strong leader with a dry wit. George was an intellectual and an avid traveler. He loved traveling to Europe, visiting family, reading books, watching movies, and listening to music, particularly The Beatles. George lived his entire life with dignity and strength, and had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and history. John Lennon once wrote,"We all shine on." George's light will continue to shine on and will forever be missed, but will always be remembered.

Memorial Service is on March 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lakes Recreation Center, 44078 Cheltenham Circle, Ashburn, VA 20147.