The Washington Post

GEORGE LARDNER Jr.

GEORGE E. LARDNER, Jr.  

On Saturday, September 21, 2019 of Washington, DC and Berkeley Springs, WV. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary Lardner; loving father of Helen, Edmund, Richard, Charles and the late Kristin Lardner. Also survived by one sister. Friends may call at DeVOL FUNERAL HOME, 2222 Wisconsin Ave. NW, (valet available) on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada St., NW on Friday, September 27 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fund for Investigative Journalism, 1110 Vermont Ave. NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20005.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 25, 2019
