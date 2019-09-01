The Washington Post

GEORGE "BUZZY" LAWRIK (1945 - 2019)
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD
21401
(410)-897-4852
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Hallows' Episcopal Parish, the Chapel campus
864 West Central Avenue (Rt 214)
Davidsonville, MD
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
All Hallows' Episcopal Parish
864 West Central Avenue (Rt 214)
Davidsonville, MD
On Monday, August 26, 2019 George B. Lawrik "Buzzy" died peacefully in Hospice Care in Rockville, Maryland. He was 73. Surviving are his mother, Beverly Lawrik; and his siblings, Gary Lawrik (Margot) of Annapolis, Jody Newman (Sam), Robert Lawrik of Sunset Beach, North Carolina and Patricia Harper (Richard) of Denver, Colorado. George was born in Washington, DC on September 14, 1945. He graduated from Richard Montgomery High School, Rockville, MD in 1964, was a computer programmer for the U.S. Government until his unfortunate accident which left him a quadriplegic. Despite his circumstances he always maintained a positive outlook on life. George was a resident at Potomac Valley Nursing and Wellness Center for the past 43 years and will be remembered as the "unofficial greeter". He was also a life long fan of the Washington Redskins. The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at All Hallows' Episcopal Parish, the Chapel campus, 864 West Central Avenue (Rt 214), Davidsonville, Maryland. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in George's name to Montgomery Hospice, Casey House, 1355 Picard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, Maryland, 20850.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
